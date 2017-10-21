UFC Gdansk: What time is Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone vs Darren Till, where can I watch it and what are the odds?

Till has the chance to zoom up the welterweight rankings this evening: Getty

One of the fastest rising stars of the British MMA scene faces the biggest test of his career this evening, as Liverpool’s Darren Till takes on UFC veteran Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone.

Till boasts a superb professional record of 15-0-1 and now has the chance to catapult himself up the UFC welterweight rankings with a win over the experienced Cerrone in Poland.

But it won’t be easy. 34-year-old Cerrone, known as one of the busiest fighters in the UFC, is a former lightweight title contender and desperate to snap a two-fight losing streak, after losses to Robbie Lawler and Jorge Masvidal.

Here’s everything you need to know about the contest.

When and where is UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Till?

It’s on Saturday October 21 and takes place at the Ergo Arena in Gdansk, Poland. It’s the first time the UFC has ever visited the country and the main card is scheduled to start at 9m BST.

What TV channel can I watch it on?

For UK viewers, you will be able to catch the action on BT Sport ESPN.

Coverage begins at 8pm.

What is the fight card?

Main card:

Donald Cerrone (32-9) vs Darren Till (15-0-1)

Karolina Kowalkiewicz (10-2) vs Jodie Esquibel (6-2)

Jan Blachowicz (19-7) vs Devin Clark (8-1)

Oskar Piechota (9-0) vs Jonathan Wilson (7-2)

Prelims

Marcin Held vs Nasrat Haqparast

Anthony Hamilton vs Adam Wieczorek

Damian Stasiak vs Brian Kelleher

Sam Alvey vs Ramazan Emeev

Artem Lobov vs Andre Fili

Salim Touahri vs Warlley Alves

Lisa Lansberg vs Aspen Ladd

Felipe Arantes vs Josh Emmett

What have they been saying?

Darren Till: “It’s the biggest moment of my career to date. I’m just trying to live in the moment and make the most of every minute of it.

“This kind of opportunity doesn’t come along all the time. I’ve grabbed it with both hands.

“I’m still a fan of Cowboy. He’s everything you want from a fighter, that’s never going to change. I look up to him and I respect him but, come fight night, I have to put all that to one side and I’ll have to put my fist in his face. It’ll be no different to any other opponent.

“The dream is to then headline in my home town. I want to be the first scouser to bring the UFC to Liverpool. Let’s get to the Echo arena, let’s get me a top 10 opponent - that will be one of the most historical moments in my career.”