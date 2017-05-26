UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic wants to take on Anthony Joshua in a boxing match

The UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic has identified his preferred next opponent – Britain’s boxing superstar Anthony Joshua.

Miocic defended his belt against Junior Dos Santos earlier this month in his second title defence, with a first-round knockout that won him Performance of the Night at UFC 211.

He is now ranked fifth on the UFC’s pound-for-pound list, and is an increasingly influential figure in the sport.

But his preferred next opponent will raise eyebrows within the sport, with Miocic telling reporters that he was confident he could give IBF and WBA heavyweight champion Joshua a “run for his money”.

“If the fight happens, me against Joshua would be a great fight,” Miocic said this week.

“I think I'd surprise a lot of people and I think it'd be an amazing fight … let's do it! He's a great guy, he's tough, he's a champion for a reason. I think I'd give him a run for his money.”

Miocic is far from the first UFC star to consider trying his hand in the boxing ring, with two-weight world champion Conor McGregor edging ever closer to a fight with Floyd Mayweather.

And at UFC Fight Night 107, Great Britain’s Jimi Manuwa called out David Haye immediately after knocking out the American Corey Anderson.