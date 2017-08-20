Uganda book CHAN slot, defending champs, DR Congo out

CHAN champions, DR Congo will not defend their title after they were bundled out by Congo Brazzaville

Kenyan neighbours, Uganda booked a place in 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) while defending champions, DR Congo were locked out by neighbor Congo Brazzaville.

Uganda forced a 3-2 aggregate win over Rwanda to book a place in the January games to be held in Kenya.

Uganda Cranes qualified to the finals despite losing 2-0 to Amavumbi at Nyamirambo Stadium, thanks to their 3-0 home win in the opening leg last week.

Rwanda scored their two goals in the opening 16 minute through Yannick Mukunzi in the 8th minute before Thierry Manzi doubles the lead eight minutes later.

But their goals were not enough as Uganda held on to the slim aggregate lead at the end of the final whistle to hand new Cranes interim coach, Moses Basena a passage to the championship.

Elsewhere, DR Congo will not defend their title after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Congo Brazzaville in the central zone qualifiers.

Juresse Ngombe canceled out a Merlin Mundele’s 35th-minute opener for DR Congo to end the hopes of the reigning African champions.

Africa giant, Egypt were also knocked out while Cameroon secured their place thanks to a 4-0 Sao Tome and Principe.