Uganda vs. Ghana: Past failures mean simple scenario for beleaguered Black Stars

While Ghana’s fate is ultimately out of their own hands in their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign, the Black Stars will be desperate to take control of their own affairs and answer their critics when they face Uganda on Saturday.

In the previous qualifier between the two sides-back in Tamale in October, the Black Stars were held to a 0-0 draw as their campaign got off to a stuttering start. It was a portenteous outing, considering the tribulations to have followed.

A 2-0 away reversal to main contenders Egypt meant the Stars, then under Avram Grant, had shirked five points. The Pharaohs, on the other hand, picked up everything in sight and sat five points clear atop the table. The difficulty ahead for the Stars, if it wasn’t clear after the Uganda set-back, became apparent.

There was an uphill task on the horizon.

Egypt national team More