Ugandan defender Murushid Juuko set to join Orlando Pirates in January

Micho is said to be keen to reunite with the no-nonsense defender at Bucs

Simba Sports Club (SC) central defender Murushid Juuko will reportedly join Premier Soccer League (PSL) side Orlando Pirates next year.

The 23-year-old has been repeatedly linked with the Buccaneers since Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic was appointed Pirates head coach.

Juuko enjoyed regular under Sredojevic when the Serbian tactician was in charge of the Ugandan senior national team, the Cranes.

According to The Citizen source the player will join Pirates in January 2017 after Tanzanian giants Simba refused to release him during the current Transfer Window.

“He had even told his teammates at Simba that he was leaving to South Africa," the source said.

"But the management could not reach an agreement for his release," the source continued.

"He told me they are still negotiating and we will see as days go what happens,” the source concluded.

Juuko, who played for Uganda at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals, has four months left on his contract at Simba.