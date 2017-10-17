Ugandan international ready to play for Harambee Stars

Umaru Kasumba is currently second on the Kenyan league top scorers' chart behind Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt who has 12 goals

Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba is willing to play for Harambee Stars.

The lethal Batoto ba Mungu hitman, who joined the Kenyan Premier League last June and has since bagged 11 league goals, has dropped the ball on Football Kenya Federation court to move in and fast-track the process as he seeks to acquire Kenyan Citizenship.

With another passport, Kasumba, who is yet to play for the senior Uganda Cranes, will be eligible to turn out for Harambee Stars that has been having the striking problem with Michael Olunga the only reliable goal poacher that Stanley Okumbi relies upon.

“If if get the opportunity then I will change my citizenship because I rarely get call-ups to the national team back at home (Uganda),” Kasumba told Goal.

Kasumba is currently second on the top scorers' chart behind Kepha Aswani of Nakumatt who has 12 goals.

If he pulls it off, Kasumba will become the second Sofapaka player to change his nationality after Bob Mugalia, who abandoned his Congolese passport for Kenya’s.