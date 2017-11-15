Ugandan midfield enforcer Khalid Aucho in talks with Orlando Pirates

The former Red Star Belgrade midfielder, who has been linked with Egyptian giants Zamalek, could soon be a Buccaneer

Ugandan international Khalid Aucho is reportedly back on the radar of Orlando Pirates.

The midfielder was heavily linked with a move to the Soweto giants two months ago, but the transfer never materilized.

Pirates were believed to have offered Aucho a trial stint, before the Houghton-based side could decide whether to sign him or not.

However, the former Baroka FC midfielder, who is currently a free agent, reportedly turned down Pirates' offer.

The latest reports have indicated that Aucho is back in South Africa after the Buccaneers revived their interest in his services.

The midfield enforcer, who played for the Cranes at the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals in Gabon, is believed to be in talks with the 1995 African champions.

He worked with Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic between 2013 and 2017.

The Serbian tactician, who joined Bucs three months ago, is a former Uganda head coach.

Aucho, 23, would offer competition to Musa Nyatama, Issa Sarr and Thamsanqa Sangweni in central midfield if he does sign a deal with Pirates.









