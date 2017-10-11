Ugandan striker crowned Sofapaka player of the month again

Kasumba’s unique elegance saw him score five out of seven goals scored by Batoto ba Mungu in the month to scoop the award

Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba has for the second time running won the top scorer and best performer award for Sofapaka.

Kasumba’s unique elegance saw him score five out of seven goals scored by Batoto ba Mungu in the month alone which came with a Sh30, 000 award.

Kasumba went further to be declared the player of the month and received a similar award during a short ceremony held at the team’s training ground at Eastleigh High School on Wednesday.

Mohammed Kilume tied up with Rodgers Aloro for the best player runner-up accolades although it was the former, who scooped Sh 20, 000 that was at stake following evaluation during matches against Chemelil Sugar, Ulinzi Stars, Kariobangi Sharks, Kakamega Homeboyz and Gor Mahia.

“At Sofapaka, we are like a family bound by love where everyone is one’s keeper. Kilume is younger as compared to Aloro, who won the last edition and it was only fair that he be given the honors to boost his confidence.

"There are absolutely no hard feelings in this development,” said Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa while giving out the awards.

Sofapaka will this weekend face Bandari in a league match away.