UK Anti-Doping faces bankruptcy if it loses legal battle with Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury is fighting to clear his name

Britain’s anti-doping agency could effectively be bankrupted if it loses its legal battle with Tyson Fury, it has emerged.

UK Anti-Doping fears being sued for loss of earnings by the former world heavyweight champion were he to be cleared of taking a banned steroid.

Fury, who blames his positive test on eating uncastrated wild boar, has not fought since stunning Wladimir Klitschko to win the IBF, WBA and WBO crowns almost two years ago amid a long-running dispute with UKAD.

The 29-year-old earns millions of pounds each time he steps into the ring and any lawsuit could swallow up the agency’s entire annual budget of around £8 million.

The threat has been discussed by UKAD’s board and raised in meetings with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS), of which the agency is a non-departmental public body.

As such, a Government bailout would be required to keep UKAD operational if it runs out of money.

Dropping the Fury case for financial reasons would completely undermine the integrity of the anti-doping process in Britain and send the wrong signal both to others who test positive and to clean athletes.

Fury has not been into the ring since his defeat of Wladimir Klitschko in Düsseldorf two years ago