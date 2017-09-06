Ukraine edge out Georgia, Greece win elimination match with Poland

It was a good night for Ukraine and Greece in Eurobasket, but Georgia and Poland were eliminated.

Ukraine snuck into the Eurobasket round-of-16 phase via a better head-to-head record over Georgia, as Italy also progressed from Group B on Wednesday.

The Italians survived a late fight back from Georgia in Tel Aviv to secure a 71-69 victory, with Marco Belinelli contributing 15 points to the cause.

Having slipped 19 points behind in the second quarter, Georgia fought back with a 19-3 run but ultimately they fell just short.

Their misery worsened as Ukraine – who had beaten Georgia earlier in the pool – thumped group hosts Israel 88-64 to take fourth place, despite having the same number of points as Georgia.Viacheslav Kravtsov was their hero with 17 points.

Ukraine now face Slovenia in the next round.

Lithuania top the group after defeating second-placed Germany 89-72, Jonas Valanciunas the undoubted star of the show with 27 points and 15 rebounds.

In Group A, Greece booked a date with 2015 runners-up Lithuania after defeating Poland 95-77 in what was essentially an elimination match in Helsinki.

The match ebbed and flowed, but swung in Greece's favour in the fourth quarter as they outscored Poland 25-10 – Nick Calathes' 24 points and 10 rebounds proving crucial.

Slovenia finish top of Group A unbeaten thanks to a commanding 95-78 victory over France.

France placed third and are now set to face Germany.

Also in the pool, Finland locked up second place with an 83-79 beating of Iceland to set up a tie with Italy.