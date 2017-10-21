Ulinzi Stars 0-1 Gor Mahia: K'Ogalo crowned 2017 KPL champions

Gor Mahia are the 2017 Kenyan Premier League champions with four matches to the end of the season.

A high flying K’Ogalo beat former champions Ulinzi Stars 1-0 at Kericho Green Stadium to clinch a record 16th title on Saturday. Rwandan international Medie Kagere gave the new champions the opening goal in the 13 minute to hand Dylan Kerr his maiden KPL title in his first season.

Kerr took over the reign at Gor Mahia from Brazilian, Ze Maria last July to guide the team to their first title since 2015. Kericho Green Stadium was the very stadium where Gor Mahia beat former champions Tusker FC 2-0 last month to put on course their hopes of winning this title.

Kagere’s goal also took his tally to 10th, just two shy of joint leaders, Kepha Aswani and Jacques Tuyisenge.

The win over Ulinzi Stars took Gor Mahia’s points tally to 66, 18 clear of second-placed Sofapaka, who can only accumulate 12 points from the remaining four games.

Francis Kahata whose career was revived by the arrival of Englishman Dylan Kerr, fed Kagere with a pefect through pass and the Rwandan’s raced ahead of the defenders with his first touch, before cooly slotting the ball past Ulinzi Stars’ goalkeeper, Timothy Odhiambo.

KPL joint top scorer, Tuyisenge almost doubled Gor Mahia’s lead five minutes later but his header was collected by Odhiambo as Gor Mahia exerts pressure early in the opening half hour mark.

George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo also came close to making amends of Tuyisenge’s miss but Hassan Mohammed cleared the ball on the line to help keep Ulinzi Stars in the game.

Gor Mahia went into the break with a goal advantage and nothing more came after that as K’Ogalo locked their defence while their forwards gave Ulinzi Stars a hard time in the second half.

Gor Mahia starting XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Wellington Ochieng, Godfrey Walusimbi, Philemon Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

