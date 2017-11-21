Ulinzi Stars blame bad luck for poor compaign

The soldiers had intended to finish top of the table but their inconsistencies saw them bow out of the race

Ulinzi Stars have blamed lady luck for their unconvincing performance in the just concluded Kenyan Premier League.



The soldiers had intended to finish top of the table but their inconsistencies saw them bow out of the race; coming seven places behind winners, Gor Mahia.

Head coach Benjamin Nyangweso believes hard luck had a role to play.



"We had targeted the 2017 league crown, unfortunately, it did not work out as planned and we ended up dropping out of the race.

"It is disappointing to finish in the seventh position considering the fact that we had an opportunity to do better. But again I feel at some point we were unlucky because it is not that we were playing badly.



"Well, we will have to hope for a better season, but definitely it will come with better preparations."



This comes amid reports the soldiers have lost the services of Samuel Onyango and Stephen Waruru who have opted to quit the club.