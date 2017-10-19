Ulinzi Stars blames defeat on missing key players

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso is adamant that Ingwe was lucky to get maximum points against the soldiers in Nakuru

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso feels the absence of key players played part in the 1-0 loss to AFC Leopards.

Former Sony Sugar man Timothy Odhiambo started in goal with James Saruni missing alongside Geoffrey Kokoyo, Mohammed Hassan, Stephen Waruru and Samuel Onyango.

Nyangweso is adamant Ingwe was lucky to get maximum points. "This is a match we wanted to win but things did not go as planned, yes we missed the services of our key players and that affected our game.

"I do not think Leopards could have won the match against our fully fit side, but again it was a concetration lapse that gifted them victory," Nyangweso told Goal.



"We need to work on the remaining matches and ensure we finish the season on a high."



The soldiers are currently lying fifth on 43 points after 29 league outings.