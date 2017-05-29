Ulinzi Stars coach blames officiating in Chemelil loss

The Soldiers suffered a 2-1 defeat against Chemelil sugar but coach Benjamin Nyangweso insists his side could have not lost

Ulinzi Stars’ good run in the Kenyan Premier League was cut short on Saturday in a 2-1 defeat away to Chamelil Sugar.

The hosts scored through Jeffery Odeny and Victor Majid, with the Soldiers getting their consolation courtesy of Oscar Wamalwa. But head coach Benjamin Nyangweso believes it could have been different if the officiating could have been fair.

"It was a tough match, we played against a good side, and we did our best. However I was not impressed with level of officiating. Some vital decisions went against us and that affected the outcome. It is something that contributed to our loss," he told Goal.

It is a third defeat this season for the three-times champions who finish the first leg in the third position with 24 points, three behind leaders Gor Mahia and second placed Tusker.