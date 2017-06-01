Ulinzi Stars coach irked by Chemelil Sugar's style of play

Coach Nyangweso has hit out at the sugar millers underhand tactics as well as some aspects of officiating in the match

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso has slammed Chemelil Sugar's style of play during a 2-1 defeat last weekend.

Nyangweso has particularly hit out at the sugar millers underhand tactics during the match as well as some aspects of the officiating. “The Chemelil players after going ahead wasted too much time and the referee encouraged it by failing to caution them.

Sofapaka beefs up squad with two foreign signings

"Also, the ball boys were taking too much time to return the ball into play. It was very hard for us," he told the club's official website.

Nyangweso is however, happy that the league took a break saying it came at the right time after the tough run of matches in the first six months of the season. “I know we will come back refreshed because that one week is very vital. We will be able to get that much needed energy back and those with injuries will have time to get back to fitness.

"The first leg has been okay, though we dropped some points which we should have won, but we take the lessons."

Gor Mahia name squad for Super Cup tournament in Tanzania

Ulinzi Stars finished the first leg at third place with 24 points, three shy of leaders Gor Mahia and Tusker, who are both on 27.