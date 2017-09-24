Ulinzi Stars coach lauds charges

Nyangweso, however, feels his team could have scored more goals but ended up misfiring

Ulinzi Stars coach Benjamin Nyangweso has lauded his charges for a good display that enabled his side to down Mathare United.

Musa Wamalwa strike was all the soldiers needed to claim maximum points and continue their pursuit for the league title.

"It was a good match, we played well and controlled it, and the players did their part on the pitch to claim maximum points. It was not easy, they (Mathare), gave us a hard time but I appreciate the way we played. Victory is all that we wanted to ensure we are still in the race.

"We will not give up until the end, there are many matches left and we will push for it hoping our opponents slip."

The four times champions are placed fourth with 40 points with a game in hand.