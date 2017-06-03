Ulinzi Stars coach satisfied with first leg of KPL

Coach Benjamin Nyangweso reveals to Goal that he is partly satisfied with the input by players in the games played

Ulinzi Stars lost three out of the thirteen matches played before Kenyan Premier League took a three week break.

Despite that, the soldiers are in the third position with 24 points, three behind leaders Gor Mahia. Coach Benjamin Nyangweso says he is partly satisfied with the input by players in the games played.

Vihiga United's top striker courting Zambian interest

"We have played well, we are in a good position but I think we could have done better than that. The players have given their all and the good thing is the co-ordination and team work which is important. We dropped points which I felt we should not have and that affected us," Nyangweso told Goal.

"Injuries also affected us especially in our defense, we struggled without some key players and as a result we lost stability at some point."

The soldiers lost their recent match against Chemelil 2-1.