Ulinzi Stars defend East African Military Games crown

Kenyan Premier League side Ulinzi Stars successfully defended their East Africa Military crown after defeating Tanzania by a solitary goal.

A first half goal courtesy of Boniface Onyango was all the four times Kenyan league champions needed to ensure the silverware remains within their ranks.

The Benjamin Nyangweso coached side had earlier recorded a win against hosts Burundi, before playing out to a 1-1 draw against Uganda.

Nyangweso has lauded his charges for a good display that ensured his side carry the day. "It was decider, that made it difficult because it meant players were nervous.

"But I am happy the way we have played, the input by players and at the end of the day we have the trophy."



The soldiers will now turn their focus to the local league hoping to win it for the first time since 2010.

The team is currently placed fourth with 32 points, twelve behind leaders Gor Mahia, who have played one game more.