Ulinzi Stars defender ruled out of Zoo trip

Former Kenyan Premier League champions, Ulinzi Stars will miss the services of the defender, Hassan Mohammed when the Soldiers visit Zoo Kericho this Saturday.

Hassan who is out with groin injury is, however, expected to return to action next week according to head coach, Benjamin Nyangweso who is not relenting on the title chase.

Hassan will join Oscar Wamalwa who has been ruled out for the rest of the season on the sickness bay. Wamalwa was given eight-week sick leave after sustaining a head injury in a league match.

“There are no major injury concerns save for Hassan (Mohamed) who is out with a groin injury,” Nyangweso told Goal.

Nyangweso who is lying sixth behind league champions, Tusker who have since conceded the title has refused to throw in the towel, saying that the race is still open despite trailing leaders, Gor Mahia by a massive 18 points.

“The league is a marathon and every game counts at this stage. We are going to play away and I know that getting three points is not easy, but we are going to give our best,” added Nyangweso.

Ulinzi have 42 points after 27 rounds of matches and a win against Zoo will temporarily shoot them to third place on 45 points.