Ulinzi Stars 2-1 Sofapaka: Soldier's dim Batoto ba Mungu's title hopes

Batoto ba Mungu blew away a perfect chance to cut Gor Mahia's lead to within three points after losing away in Kericho

Sofapaka’s title hopes suffered a major blow after they went down 2-1 to former champions Ulinzi Stars in a Kenyan Premier League match played in Kericho.

Batoto ba Mungu had the chance to cut Gor Mahia's lead to within three points, but Ulinzi Stars had different plans.

The misfiring Soldiers, who were held to a barren draw by struggling Muhoroni Youth last weekend, twice hit the target to dim Sofapaka’s title ambitions.

Batoto Ba Mungu, who are second on the log behind leaders Gor Mahia, bowed to the Soldiers at Kericho Green Stadium, thanks to a Cliff Kasuti’s 52nd-minute strike and Samuel Onyango second, just eight minutes later.

Umaru Kasumba hit home his ninth goal of the season and Sofapaka’s consolation. But despite the three points, Ulinzi Stars are still lying sixth on that table with 33 points, 14 adrift of leaders, Gor Mahia.

Sofapaka’s lose will now take pressure off Gor Mahia’s shoulder with K’Ogalo now presented with a perfect chance to open a nine point gap should they pick all the three points against Chemelil Sugar in Kisumu on Thursday.

Sam Ssimbwa's side are second on the log with 41 points, six behind Gor Mahia.

Ulinzi Stars XI: James Saruni, Birgen Brian, Rutto Oliver, Kokoyo Geoffrey, Mohammed Hassan,Onyango Boniface, Kasuti Cliff, Kago John, Waruru Stephen, Waweru Daniel Onyango Samuel.

Subs: Odhiambo Jacktone, Sande Benson, Enosh Ochieng, Shitote Cylus Wamalwa Oscar and Muloma Churchil.

Sofapaka: Opiyo George, Ouma Willis, Wesley Onguso, Aloro Rodgers Mugabi Jonathan Mohamed Kilume, Odour Michael, Echesa Hillary, Kasumba Umaru, Odour Kennedy and Ali Feni.

Subs: Juma Rueben, Okoti Humphrey, Mutina Samuel, Odipo Maurice, Mang’oli Bernard, Okare Ezekiel and Luda Timothy.