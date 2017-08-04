Ulinzi Stars duo ruled out of Nakumatt league match

The soldiers are currently third on the log with 29 points, five behind leaders Gor Mahia and Posta Rangers, who have 33 points

Ulinzi Stars will miss services of Oscar Wamalwa and Elvis Nandwa in their Kenyan Premier League match against Nakumatt FC.

Wamalwa has been nursing an ankle injury and will not be part of coach Benjamin Nyangweso's plan on Saturday as Ulinzi Stars goes in search of a first win in three games. Nandwa will also sit out with a broken finger.

Nyangweso, on the other hand, has appealed to his players to take their chances in front of goal even as he remains optimistic of challenging for the title. “We have been playing so well. The only problem is that we have not been utilizing our chances,” Nyangweso told Goal.

“It is a challenge losing two matches in a row but we are going to fight and challenge for the title.”

Ulinzi Stars lost both legs to Nzoia Sugar, going down 2-1 in the opening leg before succumbing to a solitary goal in the return leg.

