Ulinzi Stars extend good run with another win

Ulinzi Stars handed Mathare United their third straight defeat with a solitary goal at Ruraraka Ground on Saturday.

Oscar Wamalwa scored the lone goal in the 12th minute to hand the Soldiers move two places up on the table to fourth.

This was Ulinzi Stars fifth unbeaten run in five games. The win pushed the former champions two places up the ladder to fourth. Benjamin Nyangweso’s men now have 40 points, just 10 below leaders Gor Mahia, who hammered defending champions, Tusker 2-0 in another match.

The Soldiers are just a point behind the brewers and Kakamega Homeboyz, who are joint second with 41 points. The ‘Slum Boys’ put up a spirited fight after going down early in the first half, but Ulinzi Stars locked their defence line to cling to cling to the slim lead.

Mathare United had two penalty appeals turned down by the keen referee in the draw that left them 15th on the log with 25 points, two above the relegation zone.

Mathare United will return to action next Wednesday in a mid-week match against AFC Leopards at Kasarani.