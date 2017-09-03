Ulinzi Stars eyes African Military Games title

The champions started their defense with a 1-0 win against hosts Burundi before settling to a one all draw against Uganda

Kenyan side Ulinzi Stars is aiming at downing Tanzania and successfully defend their East Africa Military crown on Sunday.

The champions started their defense with a 1-0 win against hosts Burundi before settling to a one all draw against Uganda. Head coach Benjamin Nyangweso says it is a do-or-die match for his charges.

"Tanzania is a good side, we are aware of that; they have quality players who can harm us if given a chance. Nevertheless, we are well prepared and ready to get results that will help us defend our title.

“The main thing is avoiding mistakes that led to a draw against Uganda,” Nyangweso told Goal.

"If we take our chances and play with discipline, I am confident we will get the result we need, it is a do-or-die match for us."

Ulinzi Stars is using the tournament to shape up as they aim to win the 2017 Kenyan Premier League title.