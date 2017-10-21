Ulinzi Stars - Gor Mahia Preview: Will this be the day to crown K'Ogalo?

K'Ogalo require just one point from the soldiers in order to put the title race to bed and secure a record 16th title in history

Gor Mahia suffered their first defeat under Dylan Kerr last weekend against Mathare United, but bounced back on Tuesday with a commanding 3-1 win against Kariobangi Sharks.

For the soldiers, they are fresh from a 1-0 defeat in the hands of newly crowned GOtv Shield champions AFC Leopards.

K’Ogalo are aware that a point is enough to hand them their 16th league title and a fourth in five season, and on top of that another opportunity to represent the country in the lucrative Caf Champions League.

After 29 matches, Gor Mahia is 15 points clear of second placed Sofapaka and 20 more than their opponents.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ulinzi Stars: Geoffrey Kokoyo is set to make a return after missing AFC Leopards defeat, and marshaling the defense will definitely be the main objective.

With five matches to end the of the season, Stephen Waruru knows he has to score a couple of goals to avoid missing out on the top three positions as far as the Golden boot is concerned. He scored a brace against the same opponent in the first leg.

Gor Mahia: The race for the Golden boot is tighter than ever and the Gor Mahia duo of Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge will not waste a chance to add on to their tally. But while the duo want the Golden boot, Kenneth Muguna will be working harder to create for them knowing this will be his first league title ever.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Ulinzi Stars: James Saruni, Brian Birgen, Omar Mbongi, Geoffrey Kokoyo, Mohamed Hassan, Bernard Ongoma, Churchill Onyango, John Kago, Samuel Onyango, Cliff Kasuti and Daniel Waweru.

Gor Mahia: Fredrick Odhiambo, Innocent Wafula, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohamed, Harun Shakava, Philemon Otieno, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Muguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and Francis Kahata.