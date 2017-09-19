Ulinzi Stars not given up on title ambitions

Ulinzi Stars head coach, Benjamin Nyamweso is adamant that they can still catch up with leaders Gor Mahia

Former champions, Ulinzi Stars have not given up hopes of clinching the 2017 Kenyan Premier League title.

Despite trailing Gor Mahia by a clear 14 points, the soldiers’ spirit in the Army men cannot allow them to throw in the towel with 11 matches still remaining before the league winds up early in December.

Ulinzi Stars head coach, Benjamin Nyamweso is adamant that they can still catch up with leaders Gor Mahia who have 51 points and possibly win the league in December.

“A draw away from home is a plus but not a good result for us who want to be champions,” Nyangweso said after dropping two points on the road against Posta Rangers who are breathing heavily behind them in sixth place with 37 points.

“Any slump in our run is an advantage to Gor Mahia so we need to win,” added Nyanweso who believes that his side could have bagged all the points had they converted our chances in the second half in Posta Rangers draw.

Ulinzi are currently fourth on the table behind leaders Gor Mahia, Sofapaka and Kariobangi Sharks.

The Soldiers have 37 points, same as Nzoia Sugar and Posta Rangers in fifth and sixth places respectively.