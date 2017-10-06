Ulinzi Stars suffer another setback

Wamalwa has been ruled for eight weeks after breaking a skull in a 0-0 draw against Thika United last week

Ulinzi Star have not given up on the Kenyan Premier League title despite their latest setback in the title run in.

The soldiers’ title hopes received a major blow after forward, Oscar Wamalawa was ruled out for the remainder of the season after suffering a severe head injury.

Wamalwa has been ruled for eight weeks after breaking a skull in a 0-0 draw against Thika United last week.

But despite sitting four places and 19 points behind leaders Gor Mahia, Ulinzi Stars head coach, Benjamin Nyangweso insists that they are still on the title race.

“The league is not gone yet. We will fight until the final day,” Nyangweso who admitted that Walmalwa absence will be a blow to his side.

“It is a blow to the club because Wamalawa who is a key player has been given sick off for eight weeks, but we have a good replacement in Mark Bikokwa," Nyangweso told Goal.

Ulinzi who will make a long trip to Awendo where Sony Sugar are waiting will be without top striker, Stephen Waruru and Samwel Onyango who are away with the national team, Harambee Stars in Iraq.

Waruru is also set to miss the next league match on a one-match suspension.

The Soldiers are currently fourth with 41 points.