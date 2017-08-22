Ulinzi Stars players pull out of Harambee Stars squad

Ulinzi Stars players withdraw from the national team to take part in the East Africa Military Games in Burundi

Four Ulinzi Stars players have pulled out of the Harambee Stars squad that is set to play Mozambique in a Fifa friendly match.

KPL top scorer, Stephen Waruru and compatriots, Mohammed Hassan, Samuel Onyango and Omar Mbongi will instead, represent Kenya in the East Africa Military Games.

“Ulinzi Stars will represent Kenya in the 11th edition of the Military Games from August 24 to September 6, 2017. "Cognizant to the above, the players selected for the national team will not be able to report to camp for they will be preparing for the above-mentioned duties," read a statement obtained by Goal from Football Kenya Federation.

Ulinzi players have since been replaced by Gor Mahia midfielder, Kenneth Muguna and suspended Kariobangi Sharks defender Paschal Ogweno.

Harambee Stars coach, Stanley Okumbi called in Ogweno despite being slapped with a six match ban by Independent Disciplinary and Appeals Committee for tearing a referee’s card during a league match.