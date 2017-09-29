Ulinzi Stars point man under pressure from Sofapaka ace in the Golden Boot race

Kasumba joins the Golden Boot race despite having slightly over three months experience in the domestic league having joined Sofapaka last June

Ugandan International and Sofapaka forward, Umaru Kasumba is just one goal shy of Kenyan Premier League top scorer, Stephen Waruru.

Kasumba’s lone goal in Sofapaka 2-1 defeat to Gor Mahia last Wednesday in Kisumu took his tally 10 and just one away from equaling Waruru's tally of 11 goals so far this campaign.

Interesting, Kasumba joins Golden Boot Awards race despite having slightly over three months experience in the domestic league, having joined Sofapaka in the second leg last June.

The Ugandan crossed the border last June from Ugandan side, SC Villa, but despite joining the league half-way through, the Batoto Ba Mungu ace is now on course of writing another chapter in the KPL history book.

With only a goal to catch up with leader Waruru who is experiencing a dip in form, Kasumba may become the second Ugandan after former Gor Mahia and Bandari striker Dan Sserunkuma, to have won the KPL Golden Boot Award should he top the scorers' chart by December when the league winds up.

Sserunkuma became the first Ugandan to lift the prestigious award in 2014 with Gor Mahia.

Rwandan duo and Gor Mahia pair, Meddie Kagere and compatriot Jacques Tuyisenge are also candidates for the top award.

The pair has hit their best form at the right time and have since scored a combined 17 league goals though Kagere has nine to Tuyisenge’s eight goals.

Kariobnagi Sharks’ Masoud Juma and Ezekiel Okari of Sofapaka complete the list of top six with seven and six goals respectively.

Top Scorers:

Stephen Waruru (Ulinzi Stars) 11 goals

Umaru Kasumba (Sofapaka)- 10 goals

Medie Kagere (Gor Mahia)-nine goals

Jacques Tuyisenge (Gor Mahia)-eight goals

Juma Masoud (Kariobangi Sharks)- seven goals

Ezekiel Okari (Sofapaka)- six goals