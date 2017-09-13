Ulinzi Stars - Sofaka Preview: Tough battle for title chasing pack

When the two sides clashed in first leg, Daniel Waweru ensured the soldiers grabbed maximum points with a 60th minute goal

Despite winning the just concluded Military Games in Burundi, back at home Ulinzi Stars have been struggling.

In their last five league matches, the Benjamin Nyangweso led side has managed one win, one draw and three defeats.

Contrary to that, Sofapaka is oozing with confidence following impressive results in their latest outings. The 2009 league champions have managed to collect thirteen points out of fifteen matches and are unbeaten in eight of those.

When the two sides clashed in the first leg, Daniel Waweru ensured the soldiers grabbed maximum points following his 60th minute strike.

Something that may worry Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa is the team's recent record against the four times league champions. Batoto ba Mungu have lost their recent four matches against the soldiers.

However, in seventeen outings, Sofapaka has managed five wins, six draws and six defeats.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Ulinzi Stars: Daniel Waweru has not slowed down; he strikes when it matters, and considering he hit the back of the net in the first leg, that automatically makes him dangerous. This is a match that will be won in the midfield, and Boniface Onyango should ensure he dictates the tempo to avoid being run over.

Sofapaka: Ezekiel Okare has been excellent for Batoto ba Mungu, and he will be aiming at getting another goal and inspire his side to victory. Is Umaru Kasumba burning! Yes! He is blazing hot and the only way to ensure he does not score is by shutting him down real quick.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Ulinzi Stars: James Saruni, Brian Birgen, Oliver Rutto, Mohamed Hassan, Geofrey Kokoyo, Boniface Onyango, Cliff Kasuti, John Kago, Stephen Waruru, Daniel Waweru and Enosh Ochieng.

Sofapaka probable squad: George Opiyo (GK), Juma Reuben (GK), George Maelo, Kennedy Odour, Meshack Karani, Michael Odour, Hansel Ochieng', Maurice Odipo, Timothy Luda, Feni Ali, Umaru Kasumba, Ezekiel Okare, Bernard Mang'oli, Rogers Aloro, Humphrey Okoti, Wesley Onguso, Willis Ouma and Abdulatiff Oma.