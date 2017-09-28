NOT GUILTY: Ulinzi Stars striker off the hook

It was alleged that Wauru provoked Gor Mahia fans for showing the fans his middle finger after scoring an equalizer against the team in a match

Ulinzi Stars striker, Stephen Waruru has been let off the hook by KPL Independent Disciplinary and Complaints Committee (IDCC).

Waruru was charged for provoking a section of Gor Mahia fans during a KPL match held on July 2 in Kisumu.

It was alleged that Waruru showed Gor Mahia fans his middle finger after scoring an equalizer against the team in a dramatic 2-2 draw at oi Stadiuam that was charecterised by chaos.

However, there was no evidence to prove the same, and the case was further weakened by the fact that it was not mentioned in the Match Commissioner's report.



Part of the report read, "the charges against Stephen Waruru, a player of Ulinzi Stars Football Club were not specifically proved as drawn in the charge sheet dated 5th July 2017.



"That Stephen Waruru is hereby acquitted of the charges brought against him."



Instead, IDCC found Gor Mahia culpable and further slapped with Sh200,000 fine for the troubles caused by the fans after the alleged action."