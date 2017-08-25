Ulinzi Stars, Thika United tie postponed

The fixture has been postponed to accommodate Ulinzi Stars who are away in Burundi for the East Africa Military Games

The fixture has been postponed to accommodate Ulinzi Stars who are away in Burundi for the East Africa Military Games. They were scheduled to play Thika United, who will also be inactive.

The soldiers were forced to withdraw their players out of the national team squad for the regional military games.

Ulinzi are currently fourth on the log with 32 points after 20 round of matches.

Thika United, on the other hand, are languishing in the relegation zone with only 20 points from 21 games.

Thika United have only won four of their 21 games, losing nine and drawing eight times.