Ulinzi Stars’ trio out of AFC Leopards match

Ulinzi Stars will miss the services of three key players when they tackle AFC Leopards on Tuesday in a mid-week Kenyan Premier league match.

The former KPL champions will host wounded Leopards at Afraha stadium, but minus Geoffrey Kokoyo, Samuel Onyango and Oliver Ruto, all out on suspension

The trio has been suspended for the tie after accumulating five yellow cards each.

Also suspended for this week’s match are Bandari duo of the goalkeeper, Wilson Oburu and Andrew Waiswa.

Oburu saw a straight red card in Bandari’s lose against Sofapaka, an action that saw him get criticized by coach, Paul Nkata.

He will miss games against Nakumatt, Ulinzi and Muhoroni Youth while Waiswa, who has five yellow cards and a red card will be out in Nakumatt and Ulinzi clash.