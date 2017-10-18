Ulinzi Stars v Gor Mahia KPL match changes venue

The decisive league match will now be played at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday (October 21) and not Afraha Stadium

Kenyan Premier League match pitting Ulinzi Stars against Gor Mahia has been moved from Afraha Stadium in Nakuru.

The decisive league match will now be played at Kericho Green Stadium on Saturday (October 21).

According to K’Ogalo official Judith Nyangi this has been necessitated following the unavailability of Afraha Stadium. “Nakuru’s Afraha Stadium is booked for another event on the same day hence the decision to shift the match.”

The match is very crucial for Gor Mahia as they will need only a point to be crowned champions and lift a record 16th league title.

Gor Mahia are top of the standing with 63 points, 15 clear off second-placed Sofapaka on 48 points.

A win in Kericho will take their point tally to 66, a record that Batoto ba Mungu will not be able to match even if they win all their remaining matches.