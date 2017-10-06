Ulinzi Stars warned ahead of weekend showdown

Sony Sugar head coach Babu Salim is targeting maximum points against Ulinzi Stars this weekend.

The sugar millers managed a draw against Posta Rangers last weekend at Thika Municipal Stadium, while the soldiers fell by a solitary goal at home against Kakamega Homeboyz.

Babu however, says it definitely will not be an easy call considering their opponents are 'wounded'. "Last weekend was not that bad, we managed to get a point and to me it was a good result considering the fact that we were playing away.

"Ulinzi Stars is a good side, good players with a tactical coach, and we need to prepare well for them. We are targeting maximum points, but it is not going to be easy," Babu told Goal.

Sony Sugar is currently placed in the 11th position with 33 points, eight behind 4th placed Ulinzi Stars.