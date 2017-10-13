Ulster vs Wasps: Champions Cup - live score updates

Latest score: Ulster 0-3 Wasps

7:52PM

Wasps take the restart and clear but Charles Piutau carries strongly on the counter and the hosts win an offside penalty.

Christian Leali'ifano goes to touch but Wasps rip the ball away and can clear.

7:51PM

He's landed it, and it had some to spare too.

7:49PM

Ulster boss the gain-line over the first few phases and cross halfway but Wasps bite back and wrestle control. They storm through to force a knock-on...and then a robust scrum drives Wasps to a penalty! Great start for the visitors, and Elliot Daly is going for the posts...

7:46PM

We're underway. After a couple of phases, John Cooney goes to the air and Willie Le Roux spills. Early scrum to Ulster.

7:45PM

Referee

Ben Whitehouse, son of Nigel, is the man in the middle...

Credit: BT Sport More

7:44PM

Players out

Here come the teams...

Credit: BT Sport More

7:43PM

Three minutes to go

Even in the rain, the tussle between Jacob Stockdale and Christian Wade - large and little - will be good fun to watch this evening.

7:36PM

Still raining...

The players are back in the changing rooms and will be out shortly to get the Champions Cup underway for another season...

Credit: Sportsfile More

7:34PM

15 minutes until kick-off

Dai Young says there has been a buzz about Wasps this week. They are underdogs here, especially in these conditions.

�� All eyes on @WaspsRugby's warm up. A win for Dai Young's side on the road tonight? pic.twitter.com/6nzHwmxe0P — Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 13, 2017

7:30PM

Elliot Daly

Wasps' British and Irish Lion Daly spoke to the press at Coventry earlier this week. He's keen to start impressing himself on matches....but is also wary of former teammate Charles Piutau.

Read through his thoughts here.

Credit: CameraSport More

7:27PM

'I wanted to be a father again...playing rugby is a bonus'

If you haven't seen our interview with Christian Leali'ifano by Gavin Mairs, get onto it now. The Australia international was diagnosed with leukaemia just over a year ago.

It is truly remarkable that he is back playing, and his outlook is both refreshing and inspiring.

Credit: Sportsfile More

7:21PM

Wasps' arrival

The visitors looked fairly relaxed on reaching the stadium earlier. They're warming up now, with 25 minutes to go until kick-off.

The team have arrived at the Kingspan Stadium #COYWpic.twitter.com/pIB7doHU2J — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) October 13, 2017

7:19PM

Predictions, predcitions

Will Greenwood has taken a look through the groups and made a few bold calls. Here's one to start: He doesn't think either of these side will escape the pool. Read Will's round-up here.

7:16PM

Les Kiss

"We're playing one of the form teams in the past three years, that's got to give some excitement.

"We're growing, making some good solid steps. Every game is about putting in building blocks to make sure we're where we want to be by the end of the year.

"But this is Europe..."

Credit: BT Sport More

7:14PM

"We're not silly"

Here is Jimmy Gopperth, who's been chatting to Lawrence Dallaglio of BT Sport. He's adamant that Wasps will be abiding by the most straightforward rugby clichés tonight. Territory is going to be very important.

Credit: BT Sport More

7:12PM

Teams

There is still plenty of talent on show this evening. Iain Henderson skippers Ulster for the very first time...

Here is your Ulster team to play @WaspsRugby in the opening round of the @ChampionsCup on Friday night. https://t.co/4YyVxoTSX7#SUFTUMpic.twitter.com/FiAfV03ChX — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 12, 2017

For Wasps, Nathan Hughes, Jimmy Gopperth and captain Joe Launchbury return.

�� TEAM NEWS: Dai Young names his side to play @UlsterRugby in @ChampionsCup at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night https://t.co/KCyIgHT30qpic.twitter.com/w79BzMp9ov — Wasps (@WaspsRugby) October 12, 2017

7:06PM

Doom and gloom

Frustratingly, given these sides like to move the ball, the weather conditions are fairly grim this evening in Belfast.

And the hosts have just announced an equally grisly injury update. Springbok back-rower Marcell Coetzee has undergone more surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out for nine months. British and Irish Lions Rory Best (hamstring) and Jared Payne (headaches) are already on the absentee list.

Miserable night in Belfast and the Coetzee news isn't helping the mood amongst the locals but on the bright side, the @ChampionsCup is back. pic.twitter.com/EhfTRqg8Cn — Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) October 13, 2017

7:00PM

Not fair, no excuses

Wasps start their European campaign just five days after their last domestic tie against Saracens, which brought a fourth consecutive Premiership defeat.

Director of rugby Dai Young spoke about scheduling earlier this week. It's not ideal, ubt his injury-hit squad are not about to use it as an excuse.

Credit: Getty Images More

6:57PM

Hello there

Welcome to the Telegraph's live coverage of the 2017/8 Champions Cup! How exciting. First up, we'll bring you text commentary of the tournament-opening pool one match between Ulster and Wasps at a soggy Belfast.