Ulster vs Wasps: Champions Cup - live score updates
Latest score: Ulster 0-3 Wasps
Ulster 0-3 Wasps, 6 mins
Wasps take the restart and clear but Charles Piutau carries strongly on the counter and the hosts win an offside penalty.
Christian Leali'ifano goes to touch but Wasps rip the ball away and can clear.
Penalty, Elliot Daly! Ulster 0-3 Wasps, 4 mins
He's landed it, and it had some to spare too.
Ulster 0-0 Wasps, 3 min
Ulster boss the gain-line over the first few phases and cross halfway but Wasps bite back and wrestle control. They storm through to force a knock-on...and then a robust scrum drives Wasps to a penalty! Great start for the visitors, and Elliot Daly is going for the posts...
Kick-off
We're underway. After a couple of phases, John Cooney goes to the air and Willie Le Roux spills. Early scrum to Ulster.
Referee
Ben Whitehouse, son of Nigel, is the man in the middle...
Players out
Here come the teams...
Three minutes to go
Even in the rain, the tussle between Jacob Stockdale and Christian Wade - large and little - will be good fun to watch this evening.
Still raining...
The players are back in the changing rooms and will be out shortly to get the Champions Cup underway for another season...
15 minutes until kick-off
Dai Young says there has been a buzz about Wasps this week. They are underdogs here, especially in these conditions.
�� All eyes on @WaspsRugby's warm up. A win for Dai Young's side on the road tonight? pic.twitter.com/6nzHwmxe0P— Champions Cup (@ChampionsCup) October 13, 2017
Elliot Daly
Wasps' British and Irish Lion Daly spoke to the press at Coventry earlier this week. He's keen to start impressing himself on matches....but is also wary of former teammate Charles Piutau.
Read through his thoughts here.
'I wanted to be a father again...playing rugby is a bonus'
If you haven't seen our interview with Christian Leali'ifano by Gavin Mairs, get onto it now. The Australia international was diagnosed with leukaemia just over a year ago.
It is truly remarkable that he is back playing, and his outlook is both refreshing and inspiring.
Wasps' arrival
The visitors looked fairly relaxed on reaching the stadium earlier. They're warming up now, with 25 minutes to go until kick-off.
The team have arrived at the Kingspan Stadium #COYWpic.twitter.com/pIB7doHU2J— Wasps (@WaspsRugby) October 13, 2017
Predictions, predcitions
Will Greenwood has taken a look through the groups and made a few bold calls. Here's one to start: He doesn't think either of these side will escape the pool. Read Will's round-up here.
Les Kiss
"We're playing one of the form teams in the past three years, that's got to give some excitement.
"We're growing, making some good solid steps. Every game is about putting in building blocks to make sure we're where we want to be by the end of the year.
"But this is Europe..."
"We're not silly"
Here is Jimmy Gopperth, who's been chatting to Lawrence Dallaglio of BT Sport. He's adamant that Wasps will be abiding by the most straightforward rugby clichés tonight. Territory is going to be very important.
Teams
There is still plenty of talent on show this evening. Iain Henderson skippers Ulster for the very first time...
Here is your Ulster team to play @WaspsRugby in the opening round of the @ChampionsCup on Friday night. https://t.co/4YyVxoTSX7#SUFTUMpic.twitter.com/FiAfV03ChX— Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) October 12, 2017
For Wasps, Nathan Hughes, Jimmy Gopperth and captain Joe Launchbury return.
�� TEAM NEWS: Dai Young names his side to play @UlsterRugby in @ChampionsCup at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday night https://t.co/KCyIgHT30qpic.twitter.com/w79BzMp9ov— Wasps (@WaspsRugby) October 12, 2017
Doom and gloom
Frustratingly, given these sides like to move the ball, the weather conditions are fairly grim this evening in Belfast.
And the hosts have just announced an equally grisly injury update. Springbok back-rower Marcell Coetzee has undergone more surgery on the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and will be out for nine months. British and Irish Lions Rory Best (hamstring) and Jared Payne (headaches) are already on the absentee list.
Miserable night in Belfast and the Coetzee news isn't helping the mood amongst the locals but on the bright side, the @ChampionsCup is back. pic.twitter.com/EhfTRqg8Cn— Cian Tracey (@CianTracey1) October 13, 2017
Not fair, no excuses
Wasps start their European campaign just five days after their last domestic tie against Saracens, which brought a fourth consecutive Premiership defeat.
Director of rugby Dai Young spoke about scheduling earlier this week. It's not ideal, ubt his injury-hit squad are not about to use it as an excuse.
Hello there
Welcome to the Telegraph's live coverage of the 2017/8 Champions Cup! How exciting. First up, we'll bring you text commentary of the tournament-opening pool one match between Ulster and Wasps at a soggy Belfast.