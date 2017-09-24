Ultra-aggressive Guardiola constructing a fearsome knockout machine

Manchester City missed too many chances for Pep Guardiola’s liking last term. To correct that failing he has assembled not only the most offensive, but the most aggressive team he’s ever had.

It may still only be September but the Catalan already has goal difference on his mind. The sole way he can ensure his team win the matches they are expected to win and stay ahead of title-chasing rivals is to set out to obliterate every opposition team from first whistle to last.

When they hit their stride, there is simply no stopping them.

You might expect in any football team that the defenders play at the back – doing most of their work in their own half – and the attackers go to the front.

Pep has turned that paradigm on its head. He’s lifted the defensive, midfield and attacking sectors of the team and plonked them far, far closer to the opposition goal, setting up a hyper-aggressive attacking unit that – in possession – appears in a unique and dominant 2-1-4-3.

Without the ball? Don’t worry about that; they are never without the ball for any significant spell.

Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones – with Fernandinho splitting them - played mostly on the halfway line against Crystal Palace. The midfield of Benjamin Mendy, David Silva, Kevin De Bruyne and Kyle Walker were much closer to the opposition goal. Up front were Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane who gorged themselves on the pitiful Palace defence.

Silva and De Bruyne are the engine room but they prowl and probe around the other team’s box. That’s where City are plotting their midfield now. And everything City do well emanates from those two.

Against Palace they completed 180 passes between them – 91 for De Bruyne and 89 for Silva. De Bruyne had 78 of his in the Palace half. For Silva that figure was 65. De Bruyne put in six crosses and Silva seven. De Bruyne played three of what Opta describes as key passes. Silva hit six. De Bruyne had two second-assists – that is the pass before the pass – while Silva had two assists of his own.

Their shots? One between them; for Silva. Guardiola knew last season that Silva and De Bruyne would be influential in any successful City team but was also aware of their limitations in front of goal.

Now they load the bullets, they switch play, cross accurately and play cute through balls. It is their industry that has allowed Sane and Sterling further forward to flourish.

