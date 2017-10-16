Ulysses still in frame for British Champions Day

The big names remain in Saturday’s Qipco Champion Stakes, centrepiece of the Flat season’s big finale, British Champions Day at Ascot, but a decision about the participation of Ulysses will be delayed until the Thursday deadline.

Cracksman, Barney Roy and French Derby winner Brametot, as well as eight of Aidan O’Brien’s, were left in the £1.3 million Champion Stakes yesterday. But Alan Cooper, racing manager for the Niarchos family, said the main consideration about running Ulysses, the pre-eminent colt over a mile and a quarter this season, was the tightness of the timings between Saturday’s race and the Breeders’ Cup Turf, a 12-hour flight away a fortnight later in Del Mar, California.

“We’ve said from a long way out the aim is Del Mar,” said Cooper. “It was natural to leave him in this after the Arc. The other thing is the ground and we will have to see what the weather is doing.”

Sir Michael Stoute has always preferred quick ground for him, something he did not get in either the King George or Arc over a mile and a half, but is virtually guaranteed over that trip in America.

The trainer has, however, supplemented the Queen’s Dartmouth for the Long Distance Cup, which will be billed as a rematch between Gold Cup first and second Big Orange and Order Of St George.

Headed by Ribchester, 16 have been left in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, including Andrew Balding’s much-improved Beat The Bank. The trainer’s annus mirablis continued in Canada on Sunday night when Blond Me won the EP Taylor Stakes worth £180,000 to the winner.