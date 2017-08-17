Umar Akmal reprimanded by PCB after outburst

After his outburst towards Mickey Arthur, Umar Akmal has been reprimanded by the Pakistan Cricket Board.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has issued a show-cause notice to Umar Akmal after the batsman's allegations against coach Mickey Arthur.

Akmal accused Arthur of verbally abusing him at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in front of chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq.

And Akmal, whose last international appearance came in an ODI against Australia in January, implied he was not the only one to be on the receiving end of such rants.

"I went to the NCA to start working on my fitness and training," he told a media conference. "But the coaching staff doesn't want to work with me at all.

"When I asked why all those international coaches didn't want to work with me, they responded that they wanted to prioritise working with players who had central contracts.

"I said that I too am an international Pakistan cricketer, and if my fitness is lacking - and I admit that along the way my fitness has been found wanting - they should help me.

"I then went to talk to the chief selector, but he referred me to Mickey Arthur. Arthur took me back to Inzi's room and started scolding me and using bad language in front of Inzi, which I found demeaning and insulting.

"It's not even my fault, and I find it painful that anyone should be allowed to swear at me. I accept my fitness isn't up to the mark, and I am trying to work on it, and I asked to be allowed a trainer to help me. But Mickey said I shouldn't even have come to the NCA, and should be playing club cricket instead."

The South African coach refuted Akmal's claims, and stressed he had merely told the player to improve his performances and attitude.

"I did tell him a few home truths and said he was always looking for excuses instead of looking at himself," Arthur said, as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

"I also told him that he had to earn the right to use our support staff because he is not a contracted cricketer. He can't just walk in here and demand what he wants."

And the PCB appears to have backed the coach by reprimanding Akmal for "breaching code of conduct" with his outburst.

Akmal has seven days to reply to the charge.