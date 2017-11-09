Umar scores in Torino's win over Chieri

The 20-year-old’s effort ensured the Maroons trounced the Serie D outfit at the Stadio Filadelfia

Sadiq Umar scored a goal in Torino’s 3-0 hammering of Chieri in Thursday's friendly encounter.

The Nigerian forward, currently on loan from Roma, broke the deadlock for Sinisa Mihajlovic’s men fourteen minutes after the kick-off.

Lucas Boye and Lyanco completed the rout for the Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino outfit after they found the back of the net in the 32nd minute and 50th minute.

Ghana’s Afriyie Acquah was introduced in the 31st minute as a substitute for Tomas Rincon while Umar was replaced by Manuel de Luca in the 45th minute.

Torino continue their Serie A campaign on November 19 with a home game against Chievo.