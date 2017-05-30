Unbeaten at home, over two goals per game - Tuchel's Dortmund spell in numbers

Thomas Tuchel notched up a number of impressive stats during his two-year spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund's decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel with immediate effect brought an eventful two-year spell to an abrupt halt.

The 43-year-old impressed in his first season in charge at Signal Iduna Park as he led BVB to second in the table after their seventh-placed finish in Jurgen Klopp's last year at the club.

Dortmund might have ended the 2015-16 season well adrift of champions Bayern Munich, but their 78 points from 34 games represented their second-best season in the top flight (81 in 2011-12).

It also marked the highest points tally by a team not to win the Bundesliga.

And even though BVB lost key figures such as Mats Hummels, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Ilkay Gundogan, Tuchel still managed to steer them to third in 2016-17 to clinch automatic Champions League qualification for the second year in succession.

Dortmund's 2-1 DFB-Pokal final win over Eintracht Frankfurt was the icing on the cake for Tuchel as he delivered their first major trophy in five years, also the maiden silverware of his own coaching career.

It was not enough for Tuchel to keep his job as BVB saw no other option but to dismiss their coach following his tense relations with the club's board of directors, but the former Mainz boss has every reason to be proud of his stats over the past two seasons.

TUCHEL IN NUMBERS

2.1 - Tuchel has the best points-per-game ratio of all Dortmund coaches in the Bundesliga, ahead of illustrious predecessors Klopp (1.91) and Ottmar Hitzfeld (1.85).

251 - Dortmund scored 251 goals in 107 competitive games under Tuchel, an average of 2.35 goals per game.

0 - BVB were the only Bundesliga team unbeaten at home in the last two seasons, winning 27 and drawing seven of the 34 home games under Tuchel.

11 - Tuchel won his first 11 competitive games after taking over in 2015, setting a new club record.

61.8 - Dortmund won 42 of their 68 Bundesliga games under Tuchel, a win percentage of 61.8.