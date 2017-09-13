Unbeaten Orlando Pirates still need to improve, says Milutin Sredojevic

The Buccaneers will travel to Pietermaritzburg to taken on fellow unbeaten Maritzburg in a league match on Friday

Orlando Pirates head coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic says his side still needs to improve despite their victory over Ajax Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Soweto giants continued their good start to the 2017/18 PSL season with a 1-0 victory over the Urban Warriors thanks to Bernard Morrison's goal at the Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg.

“We entered this game with the intention to win it. We opened the game at the right time and then we have that problem of killing off the game,” Sredojevic told the media.

“We had two goals disallowed, anyhow we need to respect what has been decided. I want to give credit to the players for everything here, they really respected the badge and the jersey," the former Uganda coach continued.

This was Pirates second victory in three league matches having drawn with Baroka FC in their other match.

“Unfortunately we couldn’t score more, but we won the match and we are looking forward to improve a lot because it has been the international break, the Serbian tactician added.

The Buccaneers will take on Maritzburg United, Cape Town City, Bidvest Wits and Polokwane City in their next four league matches.

"When you come back we play four matches in 11 days and winning could be an injection of motivation for players to continue to pick up the points to put Orlando Pirates where it belongs," he concluded.