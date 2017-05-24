Uncapped Dollman earns Wales call

Wales have called up Aaron Shingler and Phil Dollman to their squad as injury cover ahead of Tests with Samoa and Tonga.

Phil Dollman will have the chance to impress on the international stage for Wales in June after being named as a replacement for the injured Rhun Williams.

Williams and Ospreys forward James King were ruled out of the squad that will face Tonga and Samoa next month through injury.

With a number of Wales players on British and Irish Lions duty in New Zealand, it opens to door for Dollman, the Exeter Chiefs full-back having played a big part in the club reaching the Premiership final.

He is joined in the squad by Scarlets back row Aaron Shingler, with the 29-year-old handed the chance to add to his eight caps.

Shingler made his debut in 2012, but has not represented Wales since facing South Africa in 2014.

This season the forward has made 26 appearances for Scarlets – scoring seven tries – and will join up with his international team-mates after this weekend's Pro12 final.

"The two players coming in have been in excellent form lately and we're looking for them to bring that level of performance with them," said Wales head coach Robin McBryde.

"They'll be arriving with their tails up having made it to those finals, so it should be a boost for them as well as us.

"It's a big blow for the players who are missing out, but for someone like Rhun, who's only 19 years old, he's got plenty of time to make his mark with Wales.

"We've got a young squad, but we're not treating this as a development tour. We're going to the southern hemisphere to win two Tests, so the selection has to reflect a balance between potential and performance, and the new players will have to reach the high levels of expectation we have of them."