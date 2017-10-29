Uncapped quartet named in Springboks squad

Warrick Gelant, Lukhanyo Am, Dan du Preez and Louis Schreuder will be hoping to make their Springboks debuts in the northern hemisphere.

South Africa have included four uncapped players in a 34-man squad for their tour of Europe.

Young backs Warrick Gelant and Lukhanyo Am got the nod along with flanker Dan du Preez and scrum-half Louis Schreuder for the Tests against Ireland, France, Italy and Wales.

Jean-Luc du Preez injured his ankle in the Currie Cup final on Saturday and will undergo a scan on Monday to determine whether he is able to play any part.

Prop Coenie Oosthuizen and loose forward Uzair Cassiem was also named after recovering from injuries, while Tendai Mtawarira is back in contention after missing the defeat against New Zealand in Cape Town due to family reasons.

Francois Venter and Oupa Mohoje are recalled, but Jan Serfontein requested to be left out as he seeks to adapt to life at Montpellier following his recent switch.

Siya Kolisi will miss the Test against Italy on November 25 as his wife is due to give birth the following week, but the flanker is due to return for the final match of the tour against Wales.

Eben Etzebeth will captain the Springboks in the absence of the injured Warren Whiteley.

South Africa: Uzair Cassiem, Lood de Jager, Ruan Dreyer, Dan du Preez, Jean-Luc du Preez, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Eben Etzebeth [captain], Steven Kitshoff, Siya Kolisi, Francois Louw, Wilco Louw, Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi, Oupa Mohoje, Franco Mostert, Tendai Mtawarira, Trevor Nyakane, Coenie Oosthuizen, Chiliboy Ralepelle; Lukhanyo Am, Curwin Bosch, Andries Coetzee, Ross Cronje, Damian de Allende, Warrick Gelant, Elton Jantjies, Jesse Kriel, Dillyn Leyds, Rudy Paige, Handre Pollard, Raymond Rhule, Louis Schreuder, Courtnall Skosan, Francois Venter.