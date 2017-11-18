Underrated Selangor striker signs for another year, Adam leaves

The Red Giants have made sure that their clinical target man will feature for them again in 2018.

BY ZULHILMI ZAINAL Follow on Twitter

In the midst of M-League sides' contract discussions with their players ahead of the 2018 season, news has trickled in regarding Selangor.

On Friday, Spanish striker Rufino Segovia announced on his social media that he will be staying on at the Red Giants for the 2018 season.

The former Kitchee SC player had arrived in the 2017 mid-season transfer window, initially to fans and observers' skepticism, but he wasted no time proving them wrong.

He would score his first goal in his debut for the Red Giants, and score a total of five goals out of six league appearances by the end of the season. He then bagged as many goals for them in the Malaysia Cup, for a season total of 10 goals.