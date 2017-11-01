I can understand why Chelsea sold Matic - Courtois

Thibaut Courtois and Nemanja Matic won two Premier League titles together but they will line up against each other on Sunday and the Chelsea goalkeeper understands why his club sold their midfielder.

Matic joined Manchester United for £40 million this summer and he has been in good form ever since his move to Old Trafford, while Chelsea's midfield has struggled in his absence.

Chelsea's sale of a regular starter from last season to a rival has seen a negative response, particularly as their form has dipped this month, with their most recent defeat coming in a 3-0 away loss to Roma.

Courtois thinks that Chelsea have sold a quality player in Matic but he understands why they chose to let him go.

"I don't know. I think we know he has qualities, he is someone that last year, give us the balance as well," Courtois said at the Stadio Olympico. "He decided to go to another team, we won't live in the past. He decided to leave, he left. Our midfield is very good, we have strong players.

"I don't know if we miss him but obviously, if you see we have two injuries in the midfield then obviously you could say we missed Nemanja. He is a quality player who is doing well at Manchester United. That's not my decision to make [about selling him].

