Unfit Umar Akmal pulled from Pakistan squad

Pakistan's Umar Akmal was handed an international recall for the Champions Trophy, but he will play no part after failing fitness tests.

Pakistan Cricket Board chairman Shaharyar Khan has confirmed Umar Akmal will play no part in the Champions Trophy due to fitness concerns.

Umar, 26, was included in the 15-man squad, which represented a recall to the international fold after he was left at home for the tour of West Indies.

It was reported at the time a lack of fitness also cost the wicketkeeper-batsman his place on that tour.

"He has failed two fitness tests during the ongoing camp there in England ahead of [the] Champions Trophy," Khan told ESPNcricinfo.

"So since we have a policy not to carry unfit players, it has been decided to call him back and send a replacement. We have a deadline until May 25 so we are deliberating on the possible replacements."

Umar has scored 3044 runs in 116 ODI appearances at an average of 34.59.

It is reported Pakistan are considering calling on opening batsman Umar Amin and left-arm bowler Haris Sohail as potential replacements.