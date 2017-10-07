United States 4 Panama 0: Pulisic stars as Americans boost World Cup hopes

The United States leapfrogged Panama into the final automatic qualifying spot after a resounding 4-0 victory.

Teenage sensation Christian Pulisic scored a goal and set up another as the United States moved a step closer to automatic qualification for the 2018 World Cup thanks to a crushing 4-0 win over Panama.

Pressure was on USA to claim all three points in Friday's crucial qualifier, with the Americans occupying fourth position before kick-off – only enough for an inter-confederation play-off berth.

But Pulisic and his team-mates delivered in Orlando, scoring three first-half goals, to lift the CONCACAF Gold Cup champions above Panama and into third position heading into the final matchday of 'Hexagonal' qualifying.

Borussia Dortmund starlet Pulisic opened the scoring in the eighth minute with a stunning finish from a tight angle before the 19-year-old provided the assist for Jozy Altidore 11 minutes later.

Altidore's Panenka penalty in the 43rd minute ended the match as a contest after Bobby Wood was fouled inside the area before the latter completed the scoring past the hour-mark.

USA are third in the standings with 12 points after nine matches, two clear of Panama ahead of next week's trip to Trinidad and Tobago.

Bruce Arena made a host of changes following USA's 1-1 draw in Honduras last time out, six in total as Altidore, Tim Howard, Wood, Paul Arriola, DeAndre Yedlin and Jorge Villafana returned to the line-up at the expense of Clint Dempsey, Brad Guzan, Jordan Morris, Kellyn Acosta, Graham Zusi and DaMarcus Beasley.

Panama, who eased past Trinidad and Tobago 3-0 last month, replaced Jose Calderon and Fidel Escobar with Jaime Penedo and Felipe Baloy.

The past four meetings between the two nations ended 1-1 following matchups in qualifying and the CONCACAF Gold Cup but USA were in complete control from the outset as Panama were camped in their own half early in Orlando.