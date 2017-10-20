United States Grand Prix 2017: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what odds of a Lewis Hamilton win?

What is it?

It's the United States Grand Prix and the 17th race of the 2017 season.

When is it?

It is on Sunday October 22.

What time does the race start?

It starts at 8:00pm BST, or 2:00pm local time.

What TV channel is it on?

As always Sky Sports F1 will have all the action from Texas, as Lewis Hamilton bids to move one step closer to his fourth championship, with coverage starting at 6:30pm.

Channel 4 will also be showing the race and will be bringing you all the action from 7:00pm.

How does the title race stand?

Hamilton and Mercedes hold the advantage ahead of their trip to America, with the Briton leading nearest rival by 59 points after taking his eighth win of the season in Japan a fortnight ago.

If Vettel fails to finish fifth or higher, then a win would make the Stevenage-born driver the most successful Brit in the sport after matching Sir Jackie Stewart's three titles in 2015. The 32-year-old could also lift the title if he finished second and Vettel is ninth or lower and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas no higher than third.

There are still 100 points available and the German driver will be determined to cut the deficit between the two this weekend.

What happened at the Circuit of The Americas last year?

Hamilton won for the fourth time in five races at the circuit, but still ended the day 26 points behind eventual winner Nico Rosberg in the championship. Daniel Ricciardo joined the two Mercedes men on the podium after finishing in P3.

What are they saying?

Fernando Alonso on the Circuit of the Americas:

“The COTA track is a really fun track to race on – every sector is different and achieving the perfect compromise with set-up to suit the constantly-changing characteristics of the lap is what makes the challenge there so unique.