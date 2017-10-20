United States Grand Prix 2017: What time does it start, what TV channel is it on and what odds of a Lewis Hamilton win?
What is it?
It's the United States Grand Prix and the 17th race of the 2017 season.
When is it?
It is on Sunday October 22.
What time does the race start?
It starts at 8:00pm BST, or 2:00pm local time.
What TV channel is it on?
As always Sky Sports F1 will have all the action from Texas, as Lewis Hamilton bids to move one step closer to his fourth championship, with coverage starting at 6:30pm.
Channel 4 will also be showing the race and will be bringing you all the action from 7:00pm.
How does the title race stand?
Hamilton and Mercedes hold the advantage ahead of their trip to America, with the Briton leading nearest rival by 59 points after taking his eighth win of the season in Japan a fortnight ago.
If Vettel fails to finish fifth or higher, then a win would make the Stevenage-born driver the most successful Brit in the sport after matching Sir Jackie Stewart's three titles in 2015. The 32-year-old could also lift the title if he finished second and Vettel is ninth or lower and his teammate, Valtteri Bottas no higher than third.
There are still 100 points available and the German driver will be determined to cut the deficit between the two this weekend.
What happened at the Circuit of The Americas last year?
Hamilton won for the fourth time in five races at the circuit, but still ended the day 26 points behind eventual winner Nico Rosberg in the championship. Daniel Ricciardo joined the two Mercedes men on the podium after finishing in P3.
What are they saying?
Fernando Alonso on the Circuit of the Americas:
“The COTA track is a really fun track to race on – every sector is different and achieving the perfect compromise with set-up to suit the constantly-changing characteristics of the lap is what makes the challenge there so unique.
"COTA is also wider than a lot of the circuits we’ve been to recently so there are usually some good chances to overtake, which hopefully we can make the most of on Sunday."
Lewis Hamilton on Mercedes reliability:
"I think it’s really just been that confidence of understanding the car a lot better this year, particularly in the second half of the season; knowing it’s strengths and weaknesses. Then, I would say that we are constantly evolving the process in which we work together, myself and my engineers.
"So we’d often hit the ground running with a balance I’m more comfortable with, which then naturally helps you easily step forward throughout the weekend in the right direction."
Brendon Hartley on his Formula One debut for Toro Rosso:
"It’s been quite a whirlwind of a couple of weeks to arrive here. Yeah, I’m pretty relaxed at the moment, all things considered. Really looking forward to getting out on track.
"Obviously I’ve had quite a bit of time to chat to the engineers, to go through some data, a little bit of time on the sim. But I’m looking forward to free practice one and see how comfortable I feel and working towards the race start on Sunday, which is a big moment for me, so yeah, really excited."
What are the odds?
Lewis Hamilton 9/10
Sebastian Vettel 5/2
Valtteri Bottas 7/1
Max Verstappen 14/1
Kimi Raikkonen 14/1
Daniel Ricciardo 15/1