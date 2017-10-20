United States Grand Prix 2017: Predict the podium – who will come out on top?

Ferrari will be hoping that their bad luck is behind them at the United States Grand Prix this weekend, although they probably prayed for the same at Suzuka a fortnight ago.

Lewis Hamilton starts the weekend with a 59 point lead over Sebastian Vettel and despite trying to play it down the Mercedes driver knows that he can lift his fourth title in Austin if he wins for the fifth time at the circuit and his German rival finishes fifth or below.

After only earning points in each of the last three races, Vettel will be keen to get his title challenge back on track and ensure that Mercedes don’t get it all their own way.

The re-emergence of Max Verstappen at the top end of the grid has been a joy to watch with Red Bull replacing the Ferraris as the Silver Arrows major concern in Japan.

With 100 points still available it would be a shame to see a champion crowned this weekend, with only three races left after their trip to Texas.

I think we could see a someone different podium this weekend with movement and deals affecting several teams on the circuit.

While Fernando Alonso has confirmed he will remain at McLaren and as he only completed three laps in Friday’s early session, it appears that normal service will continue until they replace the Honda engine with one from Renault which will be next year.

Talking of Renault, it may be worth keeping an eye on Carlos Sainz who out-paced his teammate Nico Hulkenberg in the first practice session as he looks to hit the ground running after joining from Toro Rosso. He may well make it onto the podium before the end of the season.

The Circuit of the Americas allows for overtaking with its corners that causes drivers to break heavenly and its two DRS zones.

That’s why my predicted winner will not be a Ferrari or a Mercedes this weekend. I really feel like this could be a track where Daniel Ricciardo’s calm consistency will shine. We’ve seen throughout the season that he is willing to take risks and take any opportunity that may appear in front of him, and I suspect we will see some in Texas.