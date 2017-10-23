Unlikely hero - Chelsea marvel Batshuayi seizing pressure-packed moments

Chelsea needed a hero.

After slumping to consecutive Premier League defeats, Antonio Conte’s side had thrown away a two-goal lead in midweek to be held 3-3 by Roma in the Champions League.

And with 20 minutes remaining on Saturday, they were heading for a third straight league defeat for the first time since November 2015, Pedro’s stunning early opener having been reversed with two Watford goals a few minutes either side of half-time.

Conte must have felt on the brink. Constant talk of an imminent departure at the end of the season had only increased the tension. “I feel a lot of pressure,” admitted the Italian, who on Saturday afternoon was forced to turn to his bench for a solution.

Batshuayi Chelsea Watford 2112017 More

Big-money arrival Alvaro Morata had struggled against a resolute and impressive Watford side at Stamford Bridge. Frustrated by a lack of reinforcements this past summer, Conte had only one option.